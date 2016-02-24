San Diego, CA Homes For Sale & Real Estate

$429,900
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,204 sqft

1740 Plover St

Encanto, San Diego, CA
  • New
$2,350,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 3,380 sqft

2468 Presidio Dr

Mission Hills, San Diego, CA
  • New
$420,000
  • 3bd
  • 1ba
  • 1,022 sqft

6628 Julie St

College East, San Diego, CA
  • New
$515,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,192 sqft

3485 Reynard Way #C

Hillcrest, San Diego, CA
$1,285,000
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 2,701 sqft

3429 Pershing Ave

North Park, San Diego, CA
  • New
$1,190,000
  • 5bd
  • 3ba
  • 2,617 sqft

5303 Bloch St

University City, San Diego, CA
$749,000
  • 5bd
  • 3ba
  • 2,241 sqft

12755 Abra Dr

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$829,876
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,543 sqft

4776 Cather Ave

University City, San Diego, CA
$420,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,068 sqft

11111 Provencal Pl

Carmel Mountain, San Diego, CA
$975,000

3729 373 32nd

North Park, San Diego, CA
$129,900
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,244 sqft

4790 Old Cliffs Rd

Allied Gardens, San Diego, CA
$49,900
  • 969 sqft

6460 Convoy Ct #179

Kearny Mesa, San Diego, CA
$349,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,455 sqft

17482 Plaza Cerado #95

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$375,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,358 sqft

16657 Roca Dr

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$279,900
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 894 sqft

7968 Mission Center Ct

Mission Valley East, San Diego, CA
$298,000
  • 2bd
  • 1ba
  • 806 sqft

6427 Bell Bluff Ave

San Carlos, San Diego, CA
$469,000
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 2,226 sqft

2824 Utica Dr

Bay Terrace, San Diego, CA
$349,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,264 sqft

5424 Olive B

San Diego, CA
$649,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,400 sqft

10 Crown Point Drvie

Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA
$525,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,716 sqft

3281 Loma Riviera Dr

Point Loma Heights, San Diego, CA
$279,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 980 sqft

17637 Pomerado Rd #227

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$359,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,372 sqft

12780 Avenida La Valencia #165

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$775,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 2,623 sqft

15584 Paseo Del Sur

Black Mountain Ranch, San Diego, CA
$1,890,000
  • 5bd
  • 5ba
  • 4,743 sqft

4244 Ampudia St

Mission Hills, San Diego, CA
$389,900
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,006 sqft

3825 Centre St #22

Hillcrest, San Diego, CA
$570,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 2,064 sqft

7221 Conestoga Pl

Allied Gardens, San Diego, CA
$3,699,888
  • 6bd
  • 6ba
  • 6,768 sqft

5460 Meadows Del Mar

Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA
$249,900
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,209 sqft

8711 Navajo Rd #1

Lake Murray, San Diego, CA
$1,579,000
  • 5bd
  • 5ba
  • 4,130 sqft

5087 McGill Way

Carmel Valley, San Diego, CA
$409,900
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 951 sqft

1650 8th Ave #107

Cortez, San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA Real Estate Insights

San Diego /sn dieo/ is a major city in California, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, approximately 120 miles south of Los Angeles and immediately adjacent to the border with Mexico.
With all of the restaurants scattered in San Diego, such as food stands, pizza and Korean, the only difficulty you'll have will be deciding where to go to eat! This vicinity has an ample selection of nightlife venues so you're unlikely to find yourself sitting around with nothing to do of an evening. If the arts are your thing, San Diego is stacked with things to do and see like performing arts spots, museums and music halls. If you're the type who loves to stay active, this city is the place for you - keep in shape with activities such as playing at the park, paddleboarding and boating. If you're an avid shopper who loves stores like art galleries, luggage stores and watch shops, then San Diego is for you; there are so many amazing stores within walking distance that you will be doing a lot of shopping.
There aren't many owner-operated homes in San Diego, so you will meet new short term neighbors often.
The average price on homes for sale in San Diego is $721,467 this year, a 2.6 percent increase year-over-year. In the meantime, the number of homes on the market slightly dropped 5.2 percent year-over-year to reach 2,186 listings in this year. If you're looking for a home that's guaranteed to wow your guests, there are several homes in this city that feature rooftop pools. If snuggling by the fire appeals to you, check out the numerous homes here which feature real fireplaces. A fair amount of the apartments in this place have a small in-unit laundry room, so there's no need to wait in line with others just to use these facilities.
