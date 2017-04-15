San Diego, CA Homes For Sale & Real Estate

(2740)
  • Pending
$1,350,000
  • 5bd
  • 6ba
  • 4,539 sqft

18380 Bernardo Trails Dr

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
  • Pending
$559,800
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,250 sqft

8604 Comalette Ln

Mira Mesa, San Diego, CA
  • New
$439,000
  • 2bd
  • 1ba
  • 811 sqft

3815 3rd Ave #23

Hillcrest, San Diego, CA
  • New
$469,900
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,232 sqft

8885 Tribeca Cir

Kearny Mesa, San Diego, CA
  • New
$590,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,402 sqft

4929 Mount La Platta Dr

Clairemont Mesa East, San Diego, CA
  • New
$469,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,417 sqft

17010 Hierba Dr

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$310,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 997 sqft

7360 Park Ridge Blvd #218

San Carlos, San Diego, CA
$1,199,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 3,461 sqft

8504 Blackburn Ln

Black Mountain Ranch, San Diego, CA
$759,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,903 sqft

12304 Caminito Mirada

Scripps Ranch, San Diego, CA
$272,900
  • 1bd
  • 1ba
  • 756 sqft

11317 Avenida De Los Lobos #F

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$339,900
  • 2bd
  • 1ba
  • 932 sqft

5385 Manzanares Way

Valencia Park, San Diego, CA
$199,999
  • 1bd
  • 1ba
  • 527 sqft

4253 Central Ave #2

Teralta West, San Diego, CA
$697,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,553 sqft

5083 Camino Playa Malaga

Tierrasanta, San Diego, CA
$749,000
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,470 sqft

3248 Petunia Ct

Bay Ho, San Diego, CA
$3,250,000
  • 4bd
  • 5ba
  • 3,169 sqft

615 San Gorgonio St

La Playa, San Diego, CA
$515,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,172 sqft

1225 Island Ave #313

East Village, San Diego, CA
$489,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,187 sqft

8233 Station Village Ln #2103

Mission Valley East, San Diego, CA
$649,000
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,632 sqft

11165 Florindo Rd

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$749,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,316 sqft

5512 Cloud Way

North Clairemont, San Diego, CA
$1,099,000

734 Verona Ct

Mission Beach, San Diego, CA
$729,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba

12274 Cornwallis Sq

Carmel Mountain, San Diego, CA
$530,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,080 sqft

11355 Kelowna Rd

Mira Mesa, San Diego, CA
$735,000

12719 Mengibar Ave

Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego, CA
$699,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,920 sqft

11328 Copperleaf Ln

Tierrasanta, San Diego, CA
$448,000
  • 3bd
  • 1ba

4012 Epsilon St

Shelltown, San Diego, CA
$599,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,218 sqft

4812 Cape May Ave #2

Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA
$399,000
  • 5bd
  • 2ba

5535 Gables St

Paradise Hills, San Diego, CA
$340,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba

7730 Margerum Ave #150

Allied Gardens, San Diego, CA
$438,800
  • 3bd
  • 1ba
  • 1,216 sqft

3605 Hemlock St

Mountain View, San Diego, CA
$525,000
  • 5bd
  • 2ba

5672 Santa Margarita St

Valencia Park, San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA Real Estate Insights

San Diego /sn dieo/ is a major city in California, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, approximately 120 miles south of Los Angeles and immediately adjacent to the border with Mexico.
With all of the restaurants scattered in San Diego, such as food stands, pizza and Korean, the only difficulty you'll have will be deciding where to go to eat! This vicinity has an ample selection of nightlife venues so you're unlikely to find yourself sitting around with nothing to do of an evening. If the arts are your thing, San Diego is stacked with things to do and see like performing arts spots, museums and music halls. If you're the type who loves to stay active, this city is the place for you - keep in shape with activities such as playing at the park, paddleboarding and boating. If you're an avid shopper who loves stores like art galleries, luggage stores and watch shops, then San Diego is for you; there are so many amazing stores within walking distance that you will be doing a lot of shopping.
There aren't many owner-operated homes in San Diego, so you will meet new short term neighbors often.
The average price on homes for sale in San Diego is $721,467 this year, a 2.6 percent increase year-over-year. In the meantime, the number of homes on the market slightly dropped 5.2 percent year-over-year to reach 2,186 listings in this year. If you're looking for a home that's guaranteed to wow your guests, there are several homes in this city that feature rooftop pools. If snuggling by the fire appeals to you, check out the numerous homes here which feature real fireplaces. A fair amount of the apartments in this place have a small in-unit laundry room, so there's no need to wait in line with others just to use these facilities.
