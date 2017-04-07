San Diego, CA Homes For Sale & Real Estate

(2701)
  • New
  • Pending
$419,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,327 sqft

2580 Manzana Way

Bay Terrace, San Diego, CA
$476,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,457 sqft

12132 Royal Birkdale Row #106E

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
  • New
$279,950
  • 2bd
  • 1ba
  • 690 sqft

6376 Rancho Mission Rd #416

Grantville, San Diego, CA
  • New
$475,000
  • 3bd
  • 1ba
  • 1,148 sqft

4749 Choctaw Dr

College East, San Diego, CA
  • New
$739,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,950 sqft

18205 High Mesa Ct

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
  • New
$559,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 2,190 sqft

616 Vista San Ignacio

Ocean Crest, San Diego, CA
$489,000
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,260 sqft

2961 Logan Ave

Logan Heights, San Diego, CA
$645,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,104 sqft

4392 Huerfano Ave

Bay Ho, San Diego, CA
$329,000
  • 1bd
  • 1ba
  • 677 sqft

3525 Lebon Dr #212

University City, San Diego, CA
$599,000
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,434 sqft

13004 Calle Caballeros

Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego, CA
$319,000

Wilbur

San Diego, CA
$94,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,344 sqft

402 63rd St #17

Encanto, San Diego, CA
$129,900
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,244 sqft

4790 Old Cliffs Rd

Allied Gardens, San Diego, CA
$359,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,372 sqft

12780 Avenida La Valencia #165

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$525,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,716 sqft

3281 Loma Riviera Dr

Point Loma Heights, San Diego, CA
$298,000
  • 2bd
  • 1ba
  • 806 sqft

6427 Bell Bluff Ave

San Carlos, San Diego, CA
$775,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 2,623 sqft

15584 Paseo Del Sur

Black Mountain Ranch, San Diego, CA
$349,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,264 sqft

5424 Olive B

San Diego, CA
$419,000
  • 2bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,200 sqft

10011 Paseo Montril

Rancho Penasquitos, San Diego, CA
$649,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,400 sqft

10 Crown Point Drvie

Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA
$1,890,000
  • 5bd
  • 5ba
  • 4,743 sqft

4244 Ampudia St

Mission Hills, San Diego, CA
$370,000
  • 3bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,343 sqft

194 S 45th St

Mountain View, San Diego, CA
$595,000
  • 3bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,444 sqft

2160 Emerald St

Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA
$399,500
  • 4bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,500 sqft

10144 Caminito Volar

Mira Mesa, San Diego, CA
$437,900
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 1,578 sqft

17355 Caminito Canasto

Rancho Bernardo, San Diego, CA
$929,000
  • 5bd
  • 3ba
  • 3,200 sqft

10574 Viacha Dr

Tierrasanta, San Diego, CA
$285,000
  • 2bd
  • 2ba
  • 1,036 sqft

3282 Berger Ave #D8

Birdland, San Diego, CA
$570,000
  • 4bd
  • 3ba
  • 2,064 sqft

7221 Conestoga Pl

Allied Gardens, San Diego, CA
$190,000
  • 1ba
  • 415 sqft

3050 Rue Dorleans #225

Point Loma Heights, San Diego, CA
$1,799,900
  • 4bd
  • 5ba
  • 3,578 sqft

4397 Piedmont Dr

Sunset Cliffs, San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA Real Estate Insights

San Diego /sn dieo/ is a major city in California, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, approximately 120 miles south of Los Angeles and immediately adjacent to the border with Mexico.
With all of the restaurants scattered in San Diego, such as food stands, pizza and Korean, the only difficulty you'll have will be deciding where to go to eat! This vicinity has an ample selection of nightlife venues so you're unlikely to find yourself sitting around with nothing to do of an evening. If the arts are your thing, San Diego is stacked with things to do and see like performing arts spots, museums and music halls. If you're the type who loves to stay active, this city is the place for you - keep in shape with activities such as playing at the park, paddleboarding and boating. If you're an avid shopper who loves stores like art galleries, luggage stores and watch shops, then San Diego is for you; there are so many amazing stores within walking distance that you will be doing a lot of shopping.
There aren't many owner-operated homes in San Diego, so you will meet new short term neighbors often.
The average price on homes for sale in San Diego is $721,467 this year, a 2.6 percent increase year-over-year. In the meantime, the number of homes on the market slightly dropped 5.2 percent year-over-year to reach 2,186 listings in this year. If you're looking for a home that's guaranteed to wow your guests, there are several homes in this city that feature rooftop pools. If snuggling by the fire appeals to you, check out the numerous homes here which feature real fireplaces. A fair amount of the apartments in this place have a small in-unit laundry room, so there's no need to wait in line with others just to use these facilities.
